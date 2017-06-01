Class reunion scheduled

SUNNYSIDE — The Class of 1997 will have its reunion June 23-24.
For details classmates may contact Keri Shrewsberry at Keri.Orate@gmail.com or Sara (Morris) Palomarez at sarapalomarez@gmail.com.
SUNNYSIDE — The Class of 1997 will have its reunion June 23-24.
For details classmates may contact Keri Shrewsberry at Keri.Orate@gmail.com or Sara (Morris) Palomarez at sarapalomarez@gmail.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment