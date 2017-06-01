Clinton Edward Naught, 65, of Cleveland, formerly of Sunnyside, died Friday, May 26, 2017, in Cleveland.
He was born July 21, 1951, in Sunnyside.
A memorial dinner will be at noon Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Bickleton I.O.O.F. Lodge Hall.
Memorials can be made to the Union Gospel Mission or a charity of choice.
Those wishing to sign Clinton’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
