Clinton Edward Naught, 65, of Cleveland, formerly of Sunnyside, died Friday, May 26, 2017, in Cleveland.

He was born July 21, 1951, in Sunnyside.

A memorial dinner will be at noon Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Bickleton I.O.O.F. Lodge Hall.

Memorials can be made to the Union Gospel Mission or a charity of choice.

