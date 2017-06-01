Clubs gather for social

SUNNYSIDE — The Daybreak Rotary and Noon Rotary clubs will gather for a Monday night social from 5:30-6 :30 p.m. June 8, at Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant, 905 Yakima Valley Hwy.
The clubs are considering merging and the social is designed as a time for members to get acquainted with each other.
