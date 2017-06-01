Gene Anthony Miller, 75, of Grandview, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Grandview.

Gene was born April 11, 1942, in Imperial, Neb., the son of Anthony and Goldie (Berry) Miller.

Gene served his country in the United States Army from 1959 to 1965. On Aug. 3, 1963, he married Roberta Mae Clark in Grandview.

Gene worked many years as a brick layer and barber, he retired from the Laborers Union No. 348.

Gene loved fishing and motorcycle riding. He also enjoyed quilting.

He is survived by Roberta Miller of Grandview, three children; Cynthia Miller-Holliday (Donald) of Alexandria, Ind., Wayne Anthony Miller of Grandview, and Larry Eugene (Heather) Miller of Yakima.

He is also survived by four grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; siblings Geraldine Golladay, Shirley Harman, James (Doc) Miller, Dennis Miller and faithful constant companion Buster.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Donald Miller and Carl Miller.

Viewing and visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.

The Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Grandview with burial at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.

Gene’s family would like to give a special thanks to A.J. and Mario with the Sunnyside Fire Department for their mercy mission in bringing Dad home to pass with his family.

Those wishing to sign Gene’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

