Grads ready to walk

— The air will be filled with the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” for the next three weekends, beginning Friday night, for area high school graduation ceremonies.

Sunnyside Christian High School and Zillah High School will have graduation ceremonies tomorrow.

Sunnyside Christian’s starts at 7 p.m. and the Zillah ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m.



Saturday at 3 p.m. will mark the Bickleton High School graduation for its nine-member Class of 2017.

Four schools will have ceremonies next week.

Ceremonies for Granger, are Mabton high Schools are at 7 p.m. on June 9. Sunnyside and Grandview’s will be at 8 p.m. that same day.

Prosser High school will have its graduation at 10 a.m. on June 17 at Art Fiker Stadium.

Sunnyside Christian

The parents of Sunnyside Christian High School seniors will be seated at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Grandview Church of the Nazarene, 500 N. Elm St.

Heading their class as Salutatorian and Valedictorian are Lauren Cervantes and Aydan Harrington, respectively.

Cervantes will give the welcome and Harrington was chosen as class speaker for the 14-member class.

Graduating are Kristen Ann Broersma, Tanner Foster, Annelise den Hoed, Adrian Heffron, Jennifer Espindola, Ryan Roedel, Justin Faber, Blake Van Belle, Juan Fernandez, Andrea Werkhoven, Ty Fodor and Patrick Zecchino.

Zillah

Zillah’s ceremony is on the football field at 7:30 p.m.

Co-valedictorians are Breann Ashleigh Church and Dallas Dawn Kraft.

Yanet Torres is Salutatorian for the class.



Josh Simmons will be the class’ featured speaker.

Bickleton

Co-valedictorians Rhys Chapman and Joseph Cummings will be the class speakers during the 3 p.m. ceremony Saturday in the high school gym.

Other members are Riley Brown, Karina Cardenas, Hannah Delbrook, Wyatt Hays, Kimberley Merry, Hali O’Banion and Kyle Underwood.