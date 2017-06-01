Granger prepares for annual Dino-N-A-Day event

— It’s quite the event, organizers say of the Dino-N-A-Day event starting at 9 a.m. Saturday near Hisey Park.

There will be people standing in line to slap cement on the under carriage of a life-size Megolasaurus, project spokeswoman Nancy Mortensen said.

The city Public Works crew is replacing the giant dinosaur, which flanks the southeastern entrance to Granger, off state Highway 223, on 505 Main St.

“We’ll be replacing one of the Megolasaurus this year, and the other next year,” she said. “We always get a lot of children and adults out to help us with the project.”

The city provides gloves for anyone, young or old, who wants to apply cement to the wire-framed beast.

And the city’s Dino Store will be opens for the first time this season at Hisey Park, Mortensen said.

“There will cold beverages and snacks and hot dogs at the store,” she said.

Fossils of the Megolasaurus, which means “Great Lizard,” were found in 1824.

It was the first dinosaur ever to be named.

According to the city’s research, the Megolasaurus, pronounced (Meg-ah-low-sore-us), lived during the middle Jurassic period approximately 180-165 million years ago.

They were approximately 30 feet long and 10 feet tall and weighed approximately one ton. They had a bulky body with heavy bones, short forearms, sharp claws, long legs and clawed feet.

Visitors may also want to tour the community’s other dinosaurs located along Dinosaur Drive, otherwise known as Main Street.