Mabton resolves water issue

— The city’s water supply is no longer under a boil advisory.

State officials lifted the precautionary measure yesterday afternoon following a clean test of the city’s Well No. 5.

Mayor Mario Martinez confirmed the test results.

The city had been under a boil-water advisory since Monday, after Well No. 6 failed Sunday night.

Residents were temporarily without tap water and the city provided bottled water.

Crews put Well No. 5 into service a couple of days early, before it could be tested for bacteria, Martinez said.

Bringing that well on-line before an inspection prompted the state Department of Health to call for an advisory, he said..