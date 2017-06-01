Mabton resolves water issue

MABTON — The city’s water supply is no longer under a boil advisory.
State officials lifted the precautionary measure yesterday afternoon following a clean test of the city’s Well No. 5.
Mayor Mario Martinez confirmed the test results.
The city had been under a boil-water advisory since Monday, after Well No. 6 failed Sunday night.
Residents were temporarily without tap water and the city provided bottled water.
Crews put Well No. 5 into service a couple of days early, before it could be tested for bacteria, Martinez said.
Bringing that well on-line before an inspection prompted the state Department of Health to call for an advisory, he said..
