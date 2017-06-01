Rotary hosts prosecutor

SUNNYSIDE — Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic will be the Daybreak Rotary Club speaker at 6:45 a.m. on June 7.
The meeting is at Bon Vino’s Bistro and Bakery, 122 N. 16th St.
