Whooping cough hits Sunnyside

— Two local elementary schools are dealing with cases of Pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

“Families at Chief Kamiakin and Pioneer elementary schools received letters regarding positive cases of Pertussis,” School District spokeswoman Jessica Morgan said.

Three students at Chief Kamiakin were diagnosed and one at Pioneer.

The letters were sent home last week.

“When we receive information regarding positive cases of an illness like this, our nurses work with the health department to provide information to families as quickly as possible,” Morgan said.

Sunnyside’s four cases double the number of Pertussis cases this year in Yakima County. The entire county had none in 2016.

The previous four cases were discovered in April in the Granger School District and prompted Yakima Health District officials to issue an advisory to area districts.

They said those who have the illness should remain isolated until a five-day course of medication is complete.

Pertussis is typically a cough illness preceded by several days of upper respiratory symptoms, the district said in an advisory.

Complications can range from pneumonia to rib fracture, the advisory said.

The illness is highly contagious and can be serious for newborns and the elderly, officials said.