Youth honored

SUNNYSIDE — The third annual Sunnyside High School Youth Awards ceremonies are from 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 7 at the High School auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave.
Groups and individuals, ages 5 to 19 will be honored for business/enterprise, personal achievement, athletic achievement, family life, academic achievement, leadership, civic/community services and arts.
