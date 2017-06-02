Granger market open for business

Photo by John Fannin
Chuck Klarich of Granger talks shop at his produce stand with Janet Anderson of Sunnyside during the Granger market’s opening day yesterday. Anderson was among several from Sun Terrace Retirement and Assisted Living Community of Sunnyside who took a shuttle to market.
