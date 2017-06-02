Grow some pumpkins

— Come Grow with the Historic Downtown Prosser Association in our 1st Annual GIANT Pumpkin Growing contest. Free seeds (2 seeds per family) are available at the HDPA office while supplies last. Weigh-in will take place at the City Park on Saturday, October 21st.

Registration is $25 and is due by Friday, October 13th. Trophies, certificates and bragging rights will be awarded for the heaviest, largest in circumference, oddest shaped and prettiest pumpkins. Rules and tips can be found on the Historic Downtown website.

For more information: www.historicprosser.com or 509-786-2399.