Learn new skills at camp

— A summer camp to learn new skills is now taking registrations.

Registration is now open for the United Methodist Church, 906 E. Edison Ave., summer fun program for children, ages 10 to 14.

Each month they will have a one week class with different emphasis.

The first week is a ‘learn to sew class.’ Sewing machines will be provided, as well as material to finish one or two projects. The emphasis is on how to sew a straight line and how to control the machine.

The sewing class will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 19-23. The cost is $5 for the whole week.

In July, the subject is making crafts for entry in the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo junior exhibit division. The class will run July 10 -14. The next class week is July 31 to Aug. 4. The subject will be cooking.

Registration for each week-long class is limited to 15 students. Early sign up is encouraged.

To register call 509-837-4818.