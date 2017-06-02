OLDER AMERICAN

NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, June 5 – French dip sandwich, carrot raisin salad, broccoli, orange, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday June 6 – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit mix, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, June 7 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, June 8 – Rib BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, Brussel sprouts, apple, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, June 9 – Vegetable lasagna, broccoli, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

MABTON SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, June 5 – Cereal, Proball, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday June 6 – Pancake and sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, June 7 – Bean and cheese burrito, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, June 8 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, June 9 – Mini French toast, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, June 5 – Hamburger on whole grain bun, Romaine lettuce, French fries, oranges, milk.

Tuesday, June 6 – Burrito, corn, cucumbers, apple slices, milk.

Wednesday, June 7 – Pepperoni pizza, cucumbers with low fat ranch, ice cream, pineapple, milk.

Thursday, June 8 – Chicken nuggets, Jo Jo’s, broccoli with ranch, fruit, milk.

Friday, June 9 – Turkey and cheese hoagie, lettuce, carrots, sun chips, milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, June 5 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, oven baked fries, beet slices, celery sticks, peaches, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 6 – Chicken nuggets, broccoli, cauliflower with low fat ranch dressing, chick peas, banana, whole wheat cookie packet, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 7 – Grilled cheese sandwich, celery stick, cherry tomatoes, carroteenies, apple chips, mixed fruit cup, variety milk.

Thursday, June 8 – Cheese calzone, whole kernel corn, broccoli, cauliflower, low fat ranch dressing, variety milk.

Friday, June 9 – Beef dippers, whole grain rice, carroteenies, chick peas, jicama sticks, orange, whole grain cookie packet, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, June 5 – French toast or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 6 – Pancakes, sausage patty or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 7 – Breakfast pizza or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, June 8 – Grape uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, June 9 – Proball doughnut or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, June 5 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun, baked beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 6 – Hawaiian pizza, oatmeal cookie, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 7 – Chicken drummies, pasta salad, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, June 8 – Chicken and cheese burrito, potato smiles, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, June 9 – Turkey deli sandwich on a whole grain bun, harvest cheddar sun chips, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, June 5 – Cereal, whole grain crackers, fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 6 – Sausage pup, fruit juice, fruit, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 7 – Blueberry muffin, fruit cup, variety milk.

Thursday, June 8 – Egg slider, dried fruit, variety milk.

Friday, June 9 – Cereal, whole grain toast, fresh fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, June 5 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, chips, carrots, broccoli dip, orange, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 6 – Waffles, sausage link, carrots, cucumbers, apple, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 7 – Toasted cheese sandwich, celery, carrots with dip, banana, cookie, variety milk.

Thursday, June 8 – Chicken burger on a whole grain bun, pickles, baby potatoes, fresh fruit, variety milk.

Friday, June 9 – Turkey sandwich, chips, snap peas, cauliflower, fresh fruit, variety milk.