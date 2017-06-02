Prosser City Hall reopens after threat

— City officials say it will be business as usual today following a threat that shut down City Hall.

Officials locked down City Hall about 4:15 p.m. yesterday then evacuated the building at 601 Seventh St. after receiving a 911 call about a suicide-by-cop threat, City Administrator Dave Stockdale said.

The threat was called in by a rural resident who had been arguing with her husband throughout the day, he said.

“(He) ultimately ended saying he doesn’t want to live any more and would commit suicide by taking his BB gun to City Hall and being killed by cops,” he said.

“We locked down City Hall and our police showed up. Eventually, we evacuated.”

During lockdown, the city issued an emergency alert to notify residents of the potential danger, Stockdale said.

City Hall was emptied by 4:45 p.m., Stockdale said, noting the situation has since been resolved and everyone was safe.

“Sheriff’s deputies have talked to him,” Stockdale said. “I’m not sure if they arrested him or sent him to crisis management. At this point, we consider the threat resolved and City Hall will open at 8 a.m. as normal.”

Further information on the caller and the man who allegedly made the threat was unavailable at press time.

Stockdale said he doesn’t remember any similar situation faced by city staff.

“We followed our emergency procedures,” he said, crediting both city police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for quick response.

There are practicing counselors in the city, but not any mental health facilities.

“We’re grateful to our public safety officers for doing everything they can and keeping city employees safe,” Stockdale said.