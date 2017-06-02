Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

May 31

Runaway juvenile on West King Street.

Found property on West Second Street.

Animal problem on Grandridge Road.

Animal problem on East Second Street.

Animal problem on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Animal problem on East Second Street.

Animal problem on Avenue F.

Code enforce on West Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road at Stover Road.

Public service on Division Street.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North Birch Avenue.

Assist resident on West Fourth Street.

Assist resident on Division Street.

Civil matter on Birch Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Woodall Road.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Animal noise on King Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Fourth Street.

Information on East Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on C Street.

Information on West Second Street.

June 1

Business alarm on Grandridge Road.

GRANGER POLICE

May 31

Traffic stop on state Highway 223 at East Third Street.

Transport on Main Street.

Court order served on Main Street.

Noise complaint on East Third Street at D Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Third Street.

MABTON POLICE

May 31

Domestic disturbance on Pine Street.

Code enforce on Second Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on High School Road.

Domestic disturbance on First Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on C Street.

Business alarm on Third Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

May 31

Assist resident on Cascade Way.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street at Miller Avenue.

Transport on West Wine Country Road.

Harassment on South 15th Street.

Business alarm on Morgan Road.

Welfare check on state Highway 241 at Sheller Road.

Animal problem on Terrace Avenue.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly on South 16th Street.

Transport on North Front Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Waneta Road at Picard Place.

Unknown crash on Allen Road at Waneta Road.

Animal problem on South 13th Street.

Welfare check on Chestnut Avenue.

Fraud on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on Scoon Road.

Traffic hazard on North Avenue at McClain Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on West Riverside.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Fraud on Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on Homer Street.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on Waneta Road at Allen Road.

Harassment on West Maple Avenue.

Death investigation on Picard Place.

Traffic stop on Swan Road.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on South Buena Vista Avenue at Northwest.

Traffic offense on Sheller Road at state Highway 241.

Warrant service on Waneta Road.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Allen Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Southwest Crescent Avenue at Heffron.

Warrant service on Cemetery Road.

June 1

Traffic offense on Owen Street at Skyline Drive.

Assist agency on West Riverside Avenue.

Business alarm on North Avenue.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

May 31

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Theft on West First Street.

Missing person on South Camas Avenue.

Assault on South Satus Avenue at West Sixth Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Third Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

May 29

Runaway juvenile on Walnut Lane, Grandview.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Lost property on Ray Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Lombard Loop, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Olmstead Road.

Residential alarm on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Shots fired on Gangle Road, Zillah.

Assault on Riggins Road, Wapato.

May 30

Burglary on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Tear Road at state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Unknown crash on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Animal problem on First Street, Buena.

Residential alarm on Chase Road, Grandview.

Harassment on Highland Drive, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Burglary on Van Belle Road, Granger.

Information on Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint on Falcon Ridge Road, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Chase Road at South Euclid Road, Grandview.

Runaway juvenile on Gurley Road, Granger.

May 31

Assist agency on East Interstate 82 at milepost 40 East, Wapato.

Citizen complaint on Floral Lane, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on Division Road, Zillah.

Residential alarm on North Bonair Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Fraud on North Forsell Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway at Dekker.

ZILLAH POLICE

May 29

Malicious mischief on First Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on Edson Street.

Residential alarm on Merclyn Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on Maple Way.

Suspicious circumstance on Seventh Street.

May 30

Suspicious circumstance on First Avenue.

Assault on Fourth Avenue.

Assault on Adams Park Drive.

Animal problem on Eighth Street.

Court order served on Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Fraley Cut-Off Road, Toppenish.

May 31

Information on First Avenue.

Assault on Merclyn Lane.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Donald W. Engel

May 30, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

ARRAIGNMENT

Rafael Fuerte, dob 06/08/94, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Francisco Z. Cohetzaltitla, dob 08/24/70, driving under the influence.

Jorge Mendoza Orduno, dob 02/21/68, driving under the influence.

Jose Alfredo Ramirez, dob 09/13/77, driving under the influence.

Francisco Javier Gonzalez, dob 08/05/95, driving under the influence.

Joshua Kabe Goodan, dob 05/21/78, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Francisco Bravo, dob 07/03/85, driving under the influence.

Christopher M. Littlejohn, dob 08/10/92, driving under the influence.

Chantel Marie Orozco, dob 02/29/72, driving under the influence.

Ruben Rivera Cortez, dob 08/29/96, driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana.

Diana Wilson, dob 10/23/92, driving under the influence.

May 31, 2017

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Bertin Quezada-Jimenez, dob 01/20/54, driving under the influence.

Mario Estrada, dob 11/20/94, marijuana possession less than or equal to 40 grams.

Cristian Eduardo Montes, dob 03/03/95, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Jose Jesus Chavez Mendoza, dob 07/29/58, driving under the influence.

PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION

Darrin Ray Benetti, dob 12/28/70, driving under the influence.

Frances Evita Benitez Brown, dob 08/09/71, driving under the influence.

Yvonne Marion Colfax, dob 02/03/50, driving under the influence.

Zenaida Valdez Enriquez, dob 06/05/78, driving under the influence.

Steven J. Lagervall, dob 09/05/56, driving under the influence.

Marta J. Lichota, dob 01/12/93, driving under the influence.

Chantelle Lee Loveland, dob 01/22/94, driving under the influence.

Michael Gene Luke, dob 07/27/58, driving under the influence.

Kainan Gregory Sluder, dob 12/29/86, driving under the influence.