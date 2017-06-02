Report: Three area cities among safest

A new report shows three Lower Yakima Valley cities among the Top 50 safest in the state.

The National Council For Home Safety and Security issued the report based on the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.

Prosser, Grandview and Sunnyside were among the safest places to live, according to the report.

Prosser

“I credit the citizens for caring about their city,” Mayor Randy Taylor said of his city’s 21st place rank, the lower valley’s highest.

He said it comes down to pride in their community “… how it looks, how people act and watching out for one another.”

Among the city’s positive trends in the first quarter of this year compared to 2016 is that larceny cases are down by five, from 25 in 2016 to 20 for the first three months of this year.

Officers are also clearing more Group A offenses. They cleared 52 percent of the 90 cases for first quarter 2017.

That’s up from the rate of 47 percent for the 66 cases during the same time frame in 2016.

But there are challenges.

There were 12 burglaries during the first three months of this year, compared to just three for the same period in 2016.

Police Chief David Giles noted a suspect was arrested for his involvement in six of the 12 first quarter 2017 burglaries.

Grandview

“Major crime has been steadily trending downward here,” Police Chief Kal Fuller said of his city’s No. 22 ranking. “During this period, however, officer contacts have been increasing.

“That tells me the men and women working for Grandview PD are doing a great job and making a difference.”

Officers issued 2,449 citations last year compared to 1,999 in 2015.

Fuller’s figures show thefts increased from 115 in 2015 to 171 last year. However, the department’s final tally shows a decline in burglaries, from 56 to 38.

“Many of what used to be common crimes for us are now unusual,” Fuller said. “We take every crime seriously. Our goal is to make and keep Grandview a great place to live.”

Sunnyside

“It is an incredible honor to hear that the city of Sunnyside is listed as one of the Top 50 safest cities in Washington state,” police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said of the city’s No. 42 ranking. “I believe this is due to multiple factors. But the Top 2 would be the extremely dedicated and professional personnel we have here at the Sunnyside Police Department, and most importantly, the community involvement that builds such an effective team to keep out community safe.”

According to crime statistics, in 2016 there were 195 reports of destruction/damage/vandalism of property.

That’s down from 215 in 2015, and less than half of the 432 reports in 2014.

Gang-related criminal activity also declined. There were 1,035 reports of criminal gang activity in 2011. That number was 616 last year, an improvement over 2015’s 667 reports.

There were areas of increased crime.

Purse snatchings rose from 5 in 2015 to 11 in 2016.

Theft from building calls jumped from 9 in 2015 to 17 last year.

Mayor Jim Restucci cautioned numbers in the national council’s report, noting they were submitted voluntarily by law enforcement agencies.

Even so, he said it is a feather in the city’s cap.

“Regardless of the ranking, I believe that the city has made great strides in building a community-oriented police force,” Restucci said. “The Coffee with a Cop and Town Hall meetings have been well attended, and I believe there are plans for more of them. Although there is always room for improvement, I truly believe we are on the right track.”

The ranking includes only cities with populations of 5,000 or more — Duvall took the overall top honors.

The greater Yakima Valley’s safest city, according to the report, is Selah, which came in at No. 7.