Schools ramp up Pertussis outreach

Tips for prevention of ‘whooping cough’ Yakima Health District’s Melissa Sixberry offers the following suggestions to prevent whooping cough: • Cover your mouth and nose when you are coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. Cough or sneeze into your elbow to prevent contaminating your hands. If this is not an option, cough or sneeze into a tissue and then throw the tissue away. • Clean your hands often with warm water and soap for 15 to 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand cleaners. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. • Avoid close contact with persons who are sick.

— A whooping cough message is on its way to every family in the School District.

“Because the number of cases of pertussis is growing daily across the county, the Health Department has recommended we do a district-wide phone message or letter home,” spokeswoman Jessica Morgan said.

The district planned to call every family last night and “…provide information on our website and Facebook page about this illness, symptoms and actions to take,” she said.

Countywide, there are 33 cases of Pertussis, commonly called “whooping cough,” Yakima Health District officials said. There were none in 2016.

“Adults and children are urged to make sure they are current on vaccinations,” Health District Director of Disease Control Melissa Sixberry said. “It is also important that women be vaccinated with each pregnancy, preferably in the last trimester, to give some protection to newborns.

“Children and adults who develop or have persistent coughs should see their family doctor.”

The Sunnyside School District’s efforts to reach every family follows letters that were sent home last week only to families of students at Chief Kamiakin and Pioneer Elementary schools.

Chief Kamiakin had three confirmed cases, and Pioneer had one.

And the 33 confirmed cases countywide is a big jump from the four cases the health district reported in late April. All four of those were in Granger.

Now that the county’s outbreak is in Sunnyside, Morgan said school officials here are urging parents to take action.

“I’d like to stress the importance of seeing a doctor or health care provider if anyone in a family is experiencing a persistent or severe cough,” she said.

“This is important so treatment can be started immediately, students can be kept home to get well and lessen the exposure to other students.”

If parents have questions, they can contact their student’s school nurse by calling the school’s main office, Morgan said.

“Likewise, if their student is going to be absent from school, they can contact the office to have the absence(s) excused,” she said.

School officials follow the health district’s recommendations that those sick with Pertussis remain isolated until a five-day course of medication is complete.

Pertussis is typically a cough illness preceded by several days of upper respiratory symptoms, the health district said in an advisory. The illness is highly contagious and can be serious for newborns and the elderly.

The public is asked to call 509-249-6541 to report a suspected or confirmed case of Pertussis.