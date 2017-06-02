Stay close to home for loads of entertainment

— This weekend kicks off a month of community festivals in the Lower Yakima Valley.

Locals and tourists alike can enjoy activities featuring everything from anvil tossing to dinosaur building.

The next three days will feature the St. Joseph’s Parish Annual Springfest on the parish grounds on South Sixth Street.

Gates open for the carnival at 5 p.m. tonight and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, until after 6 p.m. both nights.

On Saturday, South Sixth Street will be filled with entries in the 60th Annual Kiwanis Kids Day Parade.

Beginning at 11 a.m. at Kiwanis Park on Doolittle Avenue, the parade will give area children preschool through sixth-grade an opportunity to dress up themselves, bikes wagons and even battery-operated vehicles.

In Prosser, the

Highland games are set to last all day Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. with anvil tossing.

Dances and keg toss contests are part of the fun at the Prosser Food and Wine Park at 2140A Wine Country Road.

For more historic activities, the Granger Dino-N-A-Day begins at 9 a.m. in Hisey Park on Main Street.

Food, music and loads of cement are promised.

During the event, area children will be able to help shape the newest dinosaur statute to be added to the city’s collection.

Not into dinosaurs? Then you may want to take a ride to Toppenish for a little artistic fun.

The Toppenish Mural project gets underway at 10 a.m. with painters touching up exiting murals throughout the city.

But Toppenish Chamber representatives promise the process will be more interesting than just touch-up work.

In addition, both the Hop and Railroad museums will be open.

It’s a good weekend to have fun, close to home, officials in each of the area communities said.