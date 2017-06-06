DeRuyters sell Outlook dairy

— The longtime owners of a local dairy have sold their farm to an out-of-state buyer.

Officials with the Toppenish Livestock Commission confirmed yesterday DeRuyter Brothers Dairy, Inc., 5111 Van Belle Road, was sold.

Owners Jake and Genny DeRuyter originally planned to sell some of their cows at market last month before a buyer bought up the entire dairy, commission officials said.

They declined to identify the borrower or how much was paid.

As of press time, Genny DeRuyter did not return messages seeking comment.

The past year has been a challenge for the dairy.

At the end of February, a berm the dairy maintains on its property at 431 Nichols Road gave way.

Water from that failed berm then inundated manure-fertilized fields operated by Snipes Mountain Dairy.

That flood prompted health officials to evacuate some residents and advise others to refrain from using potable water systems and wells. Bottled water was provided to residents of about 12 homes near the dairy.

Genny DeRuyter has maintained the water was clean when it left the berm.

Snipes Mountain Dairy was sued about a month later for an alleged violation of its permit and the federal Clean Water Act. The suit called for injunctive relief, including fees, costs and the maximum daily civil penalty allowed, records show.

Last December, two workers filed a lawsuit against the DeRuyters, records show.

Jose Martinez-Cuevas and Patricia Aguilar alleged they worked 9-12 hours a day, six days a week, without paid rest breaks, meal periods or overtime pay.

They milked cows for DeRuyter Brothers.

The workers said a state statute excluding them from the protection of Washington’s overtime law is unconstitutional, records show.