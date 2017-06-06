Ezequeil D. Rodriguez, 66, of Sunnyside died June 3, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born Oct. 19, 1950 in Toppenish.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday June 10, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.