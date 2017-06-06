Kids parade

The Batmobile makes an appearance during Saturday’s Kids Day Parade through downtown Sunnyside. More than 150 children participated in the parade organized by the local Kiwanis Club. At left, Jacob and Scarlet Armstrong had a high perch to watch the parade on South Sixth Street by sitting on top of their father’s truck trailer.
