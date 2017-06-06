Manuel Acevedo Benitez, 78, of Grandview, died June 4, 2017, in Grandview.

He was born May 13, 1939, in Michoacán, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

