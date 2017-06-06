Police: Gunfire reports were connected

— Two reports of gunfire on Saturday were related.

Witnesses reported a fight followed by five gunshots at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in front of Westside Market at the corner of West Fifth Street and Euclid Road.

There were no injuries.

A few blocks away, residents in an apartment building reported a bullet was lodged in their wall, Chief Kal Fuller said. No one was injured.

Police at the time were not sure if they were related.

However, Assistant Chief Mike Hopp confirmed yesterday the two are connected.

The bullet in the apartment on Grandridge Road happened at about the same time as the shooting at the market, Hopp said.

“It appears it may have been a stray bullet and we do not believe that the occupants of this apartment were specifically targeted,” he said. “We are working on both cases and our investigation is ongoing.”

As for the market shooting, all suspects had fled by the time officers arrived at the market, records show. Sunnyside and Mabton police were also called to assist.

Shell casings were found at the scene and surveillance video footage showed local gang members fought in the parking lot, records show.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department at 509-882-2000 and speak with detectives.

It was the city’s second gang-related shooting in two weeks.

A man was injured May 23 during a drive-by shooting in the area of West Fifth Street and Puterbaugh Road, records show. The man’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Suspects are still being sought in that case as of press time.

It’s still unknown whether that was related to Saturday’s shooting.