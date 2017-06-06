Sandra E. Rochelle, known as “Red” to many of her friends and former co-workers, passed away May 25, 2017, due to cancer at the age of 71.

She was born in Seattle.

She moved to the Outlook area more than 25 years ago with her husband, Mike.

Retiring in June 2016, she spent 17.5 years working at Legends Casino in Toppenish as a card dealer.

Red was a real firecracker and cowgirl. She spent much of her early life working with cattle and horses with her husband.

She loved horses and was involved in horse racing as an owner.

She is survived by her older sister, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; older brother Edward; and parents, George and Doris.

A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 Columbia Center Blvd in Kennewick.

To share memories and thoughts about Sandra Rochelle, may do so at www.einansatsunset.com.