Woman’s body burned, dismembered

— A local woman died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Maria Gonzalez-Castillo, 37, died sometime late Thursday night or Friday morning, Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins said.

Jaime Munguia Alejandre, 37, is charged with second-degree murder for her death, records show. Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Mike Russell said Alejandre was her husband.

He appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday, records show.

“We’re still working to gather dental evidence,” Hawkins said of confirming the body’s identity. “There’s no way to recognize her. She was burned up, almost to cremation levels.”

Hawkins hopes to have dental records today. He said detectives have yet to find the weapon used in the alleged killing.

Gonzalez-Castillo’s remains were found Friday morning at her home in the 1600 block of Nass Road.

Court records released yesterday show the couple’s children found bones in a smoking pit, including a skull.

Investigators later determined the bones were human remains, records show.

Another witness said he saw a large fire in the burn pit at 5:30 a.m. Friday.

“An examination of the human remains located in the pit included human bones that appeared to have been cut or sawed in order to dismember the body to make it fit into the small, cement-lined pit,” Russell said.

Investigators also found a large amount of blood in the couple’s bedroom, records show.

Deputies were called to the home at 9:05 a.m. Friday, when Gonzalez-Castillo’s teenage children called with concern about their mother, records show.

They said their mother and father were arguing the night before and that he was intoxicated, records show. One of the children said the argument sounded like it was over money issues.

Alejandre was arrested a couple hours later when he returned to the home, records show.