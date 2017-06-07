Charges pending in crash

— A Yakima man is recovering from injuries he suffered in a crash early yesterday morning.

Devon A. Veliz, 23, was driving a 1996 Mercury Sable eastbound on Interstate 82 at Milepost 79 at 2:52 a.m., the Washington State Patrol said.

His car left the road, crossed the center median, and crashed down an embankment between the eastbound and westbound overpasses, troopers said. It flipped and came to rest on Wine Country Road.

Veliz was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland and the car deemed a total loss, troopers said. He was wearing a seat belt. Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors.

The crash was caused by falling asleep, troopers said. Charges are pending.

In an unrelated crash Monday, a Prosser man was not injured in a three-car pile-up in Richland.

Darrell J. Lang, 63, was westbound at 4:15 p.m. Monday on state Highway 240 when his 2013 Ford pick-up was hit by a 2012 Toyota Scion driven by Lindsey Herberholz, 31, of Puyallup, troopers said.

Herberholz, the only one injured in the crash, was rear-ended by Kyara Zepeda, 20, of Kennewick. Zepeda was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 and followed too close, the patrol said.

She crashed into the back of the Scion when Heberholz stopped for traffic, troopers said. Zepeda was charged with second-degree negligent driving.