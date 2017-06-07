On June 3, 2017, our loving father, Ezequeil D. Rodriguez was called home to our heavenly father surrounded by his children.

Zeke was born on Oct. 19, 1950, in Toppenish. and was a life-long valley resident.

He graduated from Granger High School in 1969. He continued his education to pursue a career as a mechanic, graduating in 1971.

Zeke married Anna Perez in February 1970, and together they had four children.

He worked various jobs up until he found a love for trucking. He bought his first truck in 1978. In 1989, Zeke suddenly had a knack for farming and bought his first farm “Jurassic Gardens.” On his farm, he raised a variety of crops.

On Dec. 31, 1999, Zeke remarried Ramona Mendoza and together they had a passion for traveling, yard sales and thrift shops. Zeke was employed by Gardner Trucking up until the time of his passing.

Zeke was a dedicated worker from a young age.

He enjoyed keeping busy, family time, barbecues, reunions and cooking.

He also enjoyed watching western cowboy movies, MASH, Andy Griffith and the Simpsons.

Zeke loved spending time with his brothers and sisters when they visited from out of town.

He is survived by his children, Melissa Rodriguez Hernandez (Jay), Israel Rodriguez, Ezekiel Jr. Rodriguez, Patricia “Patty Ann” Dearte (Julius) and Desaray Sanchez; mother, Soledad Rodriguez; brothers, Margarito “Mark” Rodriguez (Louisa), Roberto (AnnMarie) Rodriguez, Joe (Teresa) Rodriguez, Luis Rodriguez (Judy), David Rodriguez, Ben Rodriguez (Jane); sisters, Rachael Jacob (Kevin), and Suzanne Lopez; 13 grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Margarito Rodriguez Sr.; and brother, John Rodriguez

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday June 10, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

A reception will follow at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of all arrangements.