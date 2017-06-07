Homicide victim positively identified

— A local man is being held on $1 million bail after he was accused of homicide in his wife’s death.

Jaime Munguia Alejandre, 37, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Maria Gonzalez-Castillo, records show. He appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday.

And yesterday officials were able to positively identify Gonzalez-Castillo as the remains found in a burn pit last Friday morning, Coroner Jack Hawkins said.

“We received the dental records and it was her for sure,” he said.

That development followed Hawkins’ initial assessment Monday that the body could not be 100 percent identified because it was so severely burned.

As of press time, Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives have not located the weapon used in the alleged homicide.

“They haven’t found it yet, they’re still working on that,” Hawkins said.

Gonzalez-Castillo died sometime late Thursday night or Friday morning from blunt force trauma to the head, Hawkins said.

Gonzalez-Castillo’s remains were found Friday morning at her home in the 1600 block of Nass Road.

Court records show the couple’s children found bones in a smoking pit, including a skull.

Investigators later determined the bones were human remains, records show.

Another witness said he saw a large fire in the burn pit at 5:30 a.m. Friday, records show.

Investigators also found a large amount of blood in the couple’s bedroom, records show.

Deputies were called to the home at 9:05 a.m. Friday, when Gonzalez-Castillo’s teenage children were concerned about her, records show.

They said their parents were arguing and that Alejandre was intoxicated, records show.

They reported hearing a loud noise in the bathroom, but Alejandre told them he was taking a shower, records show.