Manuel Acevedo Benitez age 78, of Grandview, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017, at his home in Grandview, surrounded by his family.

Manuel was born May 13, 1939, in Michoacán, Mexico, the son of Jose and Mariana (Acevedo) Benitez.

On Nov. 12, 1963, he married Eva Lopez. Manuel was a farm laborer for many years. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and few trips to the casino. Manuel also cherished time with family and friends.

Manuel is survived by his children, Jose Benitez, Carmen Rodriguez, Guadalupe Benitez, Angela Soliz, Teresa Benitez, Maria A. Fuerte, Felipe Benitez, Rosa Benitez, Ebelia Benitez, Aurora Cruz, Jesus Benitez, Salvador Benitez and Adriana Stolecki; 30 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren; three siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eva Benitez; parents, Jose and Mariana Benitez; brothers, Gabriel Benitez, Miguel Benitez and Jose M. Benitez; sister, Mariana Garcia; and grandson, Evan Gallegos.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 pm Thursday, June 8, 2017, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will at 10 a.m. be Friday, June 9, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

