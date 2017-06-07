Pertussis reported

The School District has a total of 14 cases of Pertussis confirmed, Superintendent Margarita Lopez said.

The district originally had four cases in early April, prompting an alert by Yakima Health District.

There have been no new cases since May 1, Lopez said.

“We sent letters out to all families from all schools in late April and then again early last month,” she said.

The Grandview School District has not had any cases, district nurse Skitch Stanton said.