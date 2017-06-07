Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

June 5

Information on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Conestoga Way.

Assist agency on East Fifth Street.

Weapon offense on West Second Street.

Assault on Birch Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Assist resident on Wyant Way.

Hit-and-run crash on West Second Street.

June 6

Suspicious circumstance on Meadowlark Drive.

GRANGER POLICE

June 5

Assist agency on Price Road, Outlook.

Theft on Main Street.

Abuse neglect on Matthew Avenue.

Assault on Mentzer Avenue.

Suicidal person on Durham Road, Zillah.

MABTON POLICE

June 5

Theft on Pine Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street at state Highway 22.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

June 1

Aid call on West Riverside Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on Alexander Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Lifeflight from Tacoma Avenue.

Lift assist on South 12th Street.

Automatic alarm on Parkland Drive.

Aid call on South 17th Street. Aid refused.

June 2

Aid call on Wendell Phillips Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Bethany Road.

Motor vehicle crash on West Johnson Road, Prosser.

Pull station alarm on West South Hill Road. False alarm.

Motor vehicle crash on Sheller Road. No patients.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

June 3

Aid call on Vance Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on North 13th Street. No transport.

Aid call on Hornby Road, Grandview. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Patient transferred from Tacoma Avenue to Prestige Care.

Brush fire on Waneta Road at Yakima Valley Highway. Extinguished.

June 4

Aid call on Terry Street. Two patients transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Lift assist on Ida Belle Street.

Aid call on Price Road.

Aid call on Bagley Drive. No transport.

Assist resident on North 15th Street.

Advanced life support transfer from Tacoma Avenue to Virginia Mason, Seattle.

Medical alarm on Scoon Road. False alarm.

Assist resident on McClain Drive.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Bagley Drive. No transport.

Assist resident on North 15th Street.

Assist resident on McClain Drive.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

June 5

Smoke alarm on Dawn Avenue. Investigated.

Aid call on Rouse Road. No transport.

Aid call on Saul Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

June 6

Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. No transport.

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Waneta Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

June 4

Juvenile problem on Harvest Place.

Overdose on Terry Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Maple Way.

Non-injury crash on Swan Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South 15th Street.

Transport to West Second Street, Grandview.

Juvenile problem on Ismo Loop.

June 5

Court order violation on McClain Drive.

Transport to West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South 12th Street.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Public service on South Eighth Street.

Residential alarm on Cascade Way.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Public service on South Eighth Street.

Residential alarm on Cascade Way.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Fraud on Rouse Road.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South 12th Street.

Traffic offense on South Hill Road at South Fourth Street.

Warrant service on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on state Highway 241.

Noise complaint on West Madison Avenue.

Traffic offense on Waneta Road at Picard Place.

June 6

Business alarm on North Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on Parkland Drive.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Picard Place.

Residential alarm on West Maple Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

June 5

Information on North Track Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

Intoxication on West First Street.

Welfare check on South Kateri Lane.

Assist agency on East Second Street.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Assist agency on Campbell Road.

Welfare check on West First Street at South Yakima Avenue.

June 6

Wanted person on Donald Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Donald W. Engel

June 6, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Abel Adan Alvarado, dob 09/30/63, driving under the influence.

Aaron Leroy Pina Flores, dob 03/15/80, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Miguel Angel Cervantes, dob 09/30/85, driving under the influence.

Buddy Marquis Wright, dob 05/10/93, driving under the influence.

Timothy J. Hofstad, dob 08/06/74, driving under the influence.

PRELIMINARY HEARING

Seth William Kevin Powell, dob 02/16/95, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

June 4

Unknown crash on Thacker Road, Zillah.

Assault weapon on Price Road, Outlook.

June 5

Burglary on Buena Extension Road, Buena.

Recovered stolen property on Erickson Road at state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Holmason Road, Sunnyside.

Information on Durham Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

June 5

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue.

Information on First Avenue.

Emergency on Second Avenue.

Assault on Mentzer Avenue, Granger.

Assist agency on Durham.

Assist agency on South Fir Street, Toppenish.