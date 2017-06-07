Work nearly finished on Sunnyside winery

— A remodel two years in the making could wrap up tomorrow.

Construction crews are expected to clear out tomorrow from Co Dinn Cellars, the city’s former Water Works building, 501 Grant Ave.

“Thursday’s our last day,” Banlin Construction Project Manager Chris Canario said while working a push broom during a final clean-up. “The winemaker’s moving in and they’re having an event on Friday.”

The Port of Sunnyside owns the 1930 brick building, which it received from the city of Sunnyside two years ago.

Executive Jay Hester is cautiously optimistic Thursday will indeed be the last day.

“We hope so, but they have a lot of work to do,” Hester said.

Dinn said his winery’s official grand opening will be June 17.

As for that event this Friday, the winery will host a tour at about 1 p.m.

It will be preceded by the port’s annual industry appreciation luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the former Funny Farm, 416 E. Edison Ave.

That building is currently being remodeled into a microbrewery start-up for Varietal Beer Co.

Hester said state and local officials will be on hand for the luncheon.

Varietal’s partners, Chris Baum and Chad Roberts, will talk about their plans and visions for the brewery, Hester said.

Those attending the luncheon will be invited to walk down Fifth Street to Co Dinn Winery for a tour and update.