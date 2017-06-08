Bluegrass fest this weekend

— The annual Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival and Dutch Oven Rendezvous will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday, at Sacajawea Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road.

In addition to the music, there will be workshops dancing and food.

No Discover Pass is required on Saturday at the event, hosted by the Mid-Columbia Arts and Music Association.