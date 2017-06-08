Chopshop music on tap

ZILLAH — American Honey performs at the Chopshop in the Old Warehouse, 703 Railroad Ave., at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Other scheduled entertainment at the music venue is comedian Simon Kauffman at 7 p.m. on June 16, and Nashville Nights at 9 p.m. on June 23.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment