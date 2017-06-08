Josephine Arroyo, 44, of Prosser, died June 6, 2017, in Prosser.

She was born Jan. 22, 1973, in Hanford, Calif.

Viewing and visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside.

