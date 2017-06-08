Josephine Arroyo, 44, of Prosser, died June 6, 2017, in Prosser.
She was born Jan. 22, 1973, in Hanford, Calif.
Viewing and visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Josephine’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
