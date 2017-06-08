Members honored

YAKIMA — A reception to mark the opening of the Larson Gallery Guild Members Exhibition is 5-7 p.m. today at the gallery, 1015 S. 16th Ave.
More than 80 guild members will display their best work created during the past two years.
