Pony Boys to play rodeo

— For an event “steeped in history”, the popular Yakima Valley “Pony Boys” will perform nightly after the Toppenish rodeo near the rodeo grounds beer garden, 600 S. Division St.

The 83rd annual Toppenish Rodeo takes place June 30 and July 1, at 7:30 p.m. each night.

General admission to the grounds is free, where you can enjoy carnival-style vendors. There are fees for parking and to see the rodeo.

For rodeo tickets, call 509-865-5566 or get them at the gate.