Summer jam at the center

KENNEWICK — A summer jam, featuring Migos, Lil Yachty, Eric Bellinger and Famous Dex will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday) at the Toyota Center, 7000 Grandridge Blvd.
Tickets are available at the door.
KENNEWICK — A summer jam, featuring Migos, Lil Yachty, Eric Bellinger and Famous Dex will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday) at the Toyota Center, 7000 Grandridge Blvd.
Tickets are available at the door.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment