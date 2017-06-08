Workshop offered

YAKIMA — A workshop to learn acrylic play and design is offered 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8 and 9 in the Larson Gallery, 1015 S. 16th Ave. on the Yakima Valley College campus.
Registration is required by contacting the gallery at 509-574-4875.
