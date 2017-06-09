Artillery training planned

— Area residents and Interstate 82 motorists may hear the loud echoing booms of military munitions as artillery training takes place tomorrow morning.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord units will fire artillery at the training center between Yakima and Ellensburg from about 10 a.m. until noon, officials said.

Units will be training in the use of 155mm Howitzer field artillery and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, officials said.

The 2nd Infantry Division artillery and elements of the 17th Field Artillery Brigade are expected to fire more than 150 rounds, officials said.

Residents or landowners with complaints about the noise can call the External Communication Division hotline at 253-967-0852, officials said.

For property damage claims, call 253-967-0704 to request a related form, officials said.