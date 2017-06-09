Board plans review

PROSSER — The School Board will review Superintendent Ray Tolcacher’s job performance Monday.
Board members will conduct the review during an executive session at 5 p.m. in the district administration office, 1126 Meade Ave., Ste. B.
There will not be any action after the closed-door meeting.
