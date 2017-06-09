City to revisit police contract

— The City Council will take a second look at the police guild’s collective bargaining agreement on Monday night.

The council in April rejected a proposed agreement and sent City Manager Don Day back to negotiate with union officials.

That contract called for a 2.5 percent wage increase this year for officers and 1 percent for sergeants.

Those raises were proposed for 2.25 and 1 percent, respectively, in 2018; and 2.5 percent for both officers and sergeants in 2019.

Also in April, council members rejected a contract proposal from the Police Department’s support staff guild.

Costs were the sticking point in both of those decisions, Day said.

If the council rejects the guild’s proposal Monday night, members of that union will continue to work under their old contract that expired last year.

The council meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.