Elias M. Martinez, 86, of Sunnyside, died June 8, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born April 16, 1931, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2017, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at Mabton Cemetery in Mabton.

