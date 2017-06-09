Full water supply ahead

SUNNYSIDE — Farmers in the Yakima Valley will have a full water supply this summer.
The federal Bureau of Reclamation announced the latest irrigation supply outlook Wednesday.
“The snow pack still has more water to give despite high flows it has already yielded,” Operations Supervisor Chuck Garner said.
If spring precipitation and runoff are unfavorable, Reclamation officials still expect an adequate supply.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment