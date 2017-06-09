Graduation, ‘walk’ in question for some Sunnyside students

— For most of the school’s 400-plus seniors, today is one they’ve anticipated for 13 years, walking with their class on graduation night.

For a few, today is one of anxiety.

They and their parents are waiting to see if a final push can clear them to “walk” at Clem Senn Field.

Gilbert “Gibby” Borrego Jr. is among them.

“I feel like I wasted the past 13 years,” Borrego Jr. said of possibly not walking due to being one-half English credit shy.

He turned in a final English assignment on Tuesday, later than teacher Dan Thomas’ deadline of last Friday.

Even so, another English teacher with the same curriculum allowed seniors to turn in work as late as yesterday, Alexis “Alex” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is in the same boat as Borrego Jr., one-half English credit short.

Borrego Jr.’s mother, Dolores Partida, understands he won’t get a diploma, but she’s wondering why he may not walk with his class.

“I know there have been exceptions to the rules in past years,” she said.

Partida said students who don’t pass state-mandated exams, for example, are allowed to walk.

Borrego Jr. and Rodriguez said they passed the tests, yet may not walk.

“I want consistency across the board,” Partida said.

As of press time, she was waiting on word from

officials to see if her son and Rodriguez can walk.

Partida said she has gone through the chain of command, from teachers, administrators, Superintendent Kevin McKay and the school board.

McKay declined to comment on the issue.

“I am not going to make comment on this as it involves an individual student,” he said.

McKay further declined to comment on general district policies regarding last-minute efforts to help students graduate or allowing seniors to walk when they are just short of enough credits.

“I would be happy to, but not when it is related to an individual student, which in this case I believe that it is,” he said. “After graduation and/or at the beginning of next school year, I would be happy to share what SHS does to support students.”

Rodriguez said he is upset because he and Borrego Jr. turned work in, but their English teacher, Dan Thomas, won’t grade it until after graduation due to missing a deadline by a few days.

“Why did I go through all this if he won’t grade it when other students turned work in today (yesterday),” Rodriguez said.

“He’s drained,” Partida said of her son. “He’s worked since Day 1, and that’s what you look forward to, the walk.”

While the idea of not walking stings now, the two 18 year olds have plans for their lives beyond high school.

Borrego Jr. wants to pursue a degree in secondary education.

“I want to work hard because I felt like I let my family down,” he said.

Rodriguez plans to join the Air Force and make it a career.

“I learned not to procrastinate,” he said.

Borrego Jr. and Rodriguez said they will have their own graduation celebration tonight.

If they can’t walk, they’ll wear their caps to graduation and sit in the stands.

“I may not walk, but I’m still standing,” Borrego Jr. said.