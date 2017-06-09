Man escapes injury in crash

— A Prosser man was uninjured in a two-vehicle crash yesterday.

Jeffrey T. Still, 44, was eastbound in a 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer on Interstate 82 when it was hit by a passing car, the Washington State Patrol said.

Meagan E. Conner, 32, of Yakima, was driving a 2015 Subaru Outback and attempted to pass Still near Milepost 96, troopers said. She lost control, hit the tractor-trailer and crashed into a guardrail.

She was injured and taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, the patrol said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors.

Speed and inattention caused the crash, the patrol said. Conner was charged with second-degree negligent driving.