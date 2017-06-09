OLDER AMERICAN

NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, June 12 – Ground turkey goulash, steamed cabbage, zucchini, orange, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday June 13 – Baked potato, chili and cheese, broccoli, warm applesauce, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, June 14 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, June 15 – Hamburger beef gravy, mashed potatoes, Normandy blend, apricots, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, June 16 – Baked fish with lemon butter sauce, au grain potatoes, peas, carrots, grapes, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, June 12 – Breakfast sausage pizza, apple juice, raisins, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 13 – Taters and eggs breakfast square, applesauce, orange juice, whole grain breadstick, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 14 – Fresh banana, apple juice, blueberry oat muffin, variety milk.

Thursday, June 15 – Grapes, apple juice, long John doughnut, variety milk.

Friday, June 16 – Strawberry mini pancakes, orange juice, applesauce, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, June 12 – Taco soup, cucumber slices, red pepper strips, sliced pears, grapes, tortilla chips, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 13 – Corn dog, oven fries, baked beans, peach slices, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 14 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, baby carrots, tossed salad with ranch dressing, fresh pear, tropical fruit, whole wheat roll, variety milk.

Thursday, June 15 – Pepperoni pizza, sunshine garden salad, green beans, applesauce, pineapple, chocolate chip cookies, variety milk.

Friday, June 16 – Chicken nuggets, broccoli florets with ranch dressing, tater tots, fruit salad, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, June 12 – Omelet, hash brown triangles, grahams, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 13 – French toast, sausage links, fruit, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 14 – Breakfast pocket, sour raisins, grapes, variety milk.

Thursday, June 15 – Pop tart, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.

Friday, June 16 – Cold cereal, banana, pears, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, June 12 – Chili, Fritos, cheese stick, cucumber, cauliflower, fruit, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 13 – Burrito, green salad with cucumbers, salsa, fruit, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 14 – Popcorn chicken, fries, carrots, coleslaw, fruit, variety milk.

Thursday, June 15 – Deli meat sandwich, sun chips, carrots, celery, fruit, variety milk.

Friday, June 16 – Hot dog, Dorito’s, vegetables, fruit, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, June 12 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk. LAST DAY OF SCHOOL.

MABTON SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, June 12 – Corndog, smiley potatoes, broccoli, fruit, milk. LAST DAY OF SCHOOL.

PROSSER SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, June 12 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, broccoli, cauliflower with low fat ranch dressing, sweet red peppers, apple, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 13 – Popcorn chicken, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carroteenies, peach cups, whole wheat cookie packet, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, June 12 – Cereal, whole grain crackers, fruit juice, fruit, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 13 – Cook’s choice with fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 14 – Cook’s choice, fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, June 12 – Beef taco snack, carrot and bean salsa, fresh fruit, variety milk.

Tuesday, June 13 – Pizza pocket, carrots, broccoli with dip, fresh fruit, cookie, variety milk.

Wednesday, June 14 – Pretzel with cheese sauce, carrot, cauliflower, fresh fruit, variety milk.