Elias M. Martinez joined the Creator of all that is seen and unseen on June 8, 2017.

Elias was born on April 16, 1931, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Mabton became home when his family went to work at the Yakima Chief Ranch.

In 1950, Elias was drafted into the Army and then served in the Korean War.

In 1971, he moved to Seattle, and eventually became a metal fabricator for REI until his retirement in 2005.

Elias enjoyed traveling, playing billiards and following the Seattle sports scene.

Elias is survived by sisters Eloisa Rivas of Pasco, Maria Espinoza of Seattle, Carmen Ochoa of Mabton and brother Ruben Martinez of Mabton.

Elias was preceded in death by his parents, Santos and Teodora (Moreno) Martinez; sister Guadalupe Perez; and brothers, Gregorio Martinez, Jose Martinez, Enrique Martinez; and his long-time partner, Judy Carpenter.

Viewing and visitation were from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2017, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at Mabton Cemetery in Mabton.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.