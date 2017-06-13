Cancer survivor to tackle the world

— Friday’s graduation ceremony was bittersweet for 19-year-old Kyle Cameron.

Not only was he marking the end of 13 years of school, the day marked the end of his duties as the caregiver for his grandfather, Claire Johnson.

Johnson is moving to Tennessee to live closer to Kyle’s uncle, he said.

For the time being, Kyle will be living in his grandparent’s home, but it is up for sale, “…so I’ll be looking for a place to stay, soon, I think.”

Kyle, who for the past two years has been the sole provider for his grandfather and his late grandmother, Nellice Johnson, who died May 31.

“It all pretty crazy right now, Kyle said.



“He has handled all of this pretty well,” his high school counselor, Diana Blumer said.

“He’s not only a cancer survivor but a very responsible young man,” she said.

Kyle suffered from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when he was 11-years-old, about the time he first came to live with his grandparents in Sunnyside.

“I’ve been cancer free for seven years,” he said.

He never let the cancer hold him back. He helped train search and rescue dogs, and even learned to ride horses. He helped at the Speck Arena’s Annual “Sort 4 A Cause” fund raising event.

“I won’t be helping this year, (the event is Saturday), because I have to work,” he said.

“But it was a lot of fun and I appreciate the Specks letting me help.”

Kyle has plenty of other things to keep him busy.

In addition to having cared for his grandparents, he managed to graduate. He works as an auto technical at the Wal-Mart automotive center.

He is making plans to attend Columbia Basins College in the fall. And, if things go as he expects, Kyle will be enlisted in the National Guard by September.

“I have signed all the papers for the National Guard, but I have to take bunch of medical tests, first,” Kyle said.

“They want to make sure I’m healthy. I do have to get my braces off first,” he said.

He hopes to turn his college and military training into a career in law enforcement.

“I’d like to be in the military police,” he said, noting he is following in both his mother and father’s footsteps.

He has some policing background having been in the Sunnyside police Explorers’ program.

“I’ve had a lot of support from Officer Joe Chiprez. He helped a lot, “Kyle said.

He takes as his motto the phase “adapt and overcome,”

“I just approach every situation try to be as independent as I can be,” he said.

“It’s that attitude that makes he so amazing,” said Blumer.

“He had gone through a lot and keeps on going,” she said.